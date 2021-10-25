Snippets from UK: Pakistani Cricket Fans Have a Ball on Streets in Britain, Indians Retire Hurt

Tables turn: An India-Pakistan match looks a little different from London, as indeed it would in Dubai— both places have populations of Indians and Pakistanis of a million-plus living in close proximity. And a win, therefore, is celebrated on the streets right there in the midst of the opposite side. Fans wait with flags to step out to make their point, and the Pakistani fans most certainly did in the South Asian areas of London and Birmingham. Their team had won a match and broken a hoodoo.

Bharat Army out of sight: Indian fans were embarrassed by the ease with which the Indian team got walked over. Not for the first time this season, the Bharat Army was in retreat. That began in Southampton against the one-off Test against New Zealand. India got lucky against England in the Test series this summer, it was freak rearguard action that won them those two Tests. The top batsmen failed too often. In this T20 game, the Indian bowlers did too, a little more unexpectedly. But once in a way, all in the game.

Demonstration by BJP supporters against Pak in London: The political front against Pakistan remains active in London. Following a demonstration earlier outside the Pakistani high commission, the Overseas Friends of the BJP led a demonstration outside the Pakistani High Commission in London on October 22, that it called Black Day, to protest against Pakistani support to terrorism over Kashmir. A small number joined the demonstration.

Pakistanis to observe Black Day against India: If demonstration numbers are to be compared, India looks set to lose another one to Pakistan between one Black Day and another. Pakistanis have called their own Black Day against India in a demonstration due outside the Indian High Commission on October 27, the day Kashmir officially became a part of India. Indians simply don’t match Pakistanis in numbers at political demonstrations. The reason oddly is their success, they are more gainfully employed.

Indian festive fervour takes over Britain: Indians are turning out in strength, to celebrate the festive season. The main shopping areas in Wembley and Southall have been packed, just walking along the pavements has been like negotiating a crowd. This is the Navratri and Dussehra mood continuing up to Diwali. The season was more or less lost last year, and this year Indians are more than making up.

