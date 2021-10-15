Snippets from UK: Pandemic's Mind Games Leaves Many Indians in Britain Scarred

Not just a body blow: Serious questions are being asked following the World Mental Health Day last Sunday about the myth that the Indian family holds together and takes care of all that. Mental stress is reported to have hit a new low through the pandemic, which is hardly surprising. That Indians are no exception to that should not be a surprise either. A number of support groups have reported that the proportion of Indians seeking help is no less than others. The numbers from the Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities seeking help have been lower, but that may be due to a stigma attached to looking for professional help. Indians in the UK are at the least overcoming that.

Azad Hind Day to be celebrated in London: An unusual celebration is due in London next week: Azad Hind Day on October 21 to commemorate the date when Subhas Chandra Bose declared Arzi Hukukat-e-Azad Hind in Singapore in 1943 to mark the formation of a provincial government of free India. Lord Rami Ranger and some of Subhash Bose’s nephews who live in Britain will lead the celebrations.

A happy occasion: The event to honour music director Anand Virji Shah, of Kalyanji-Anandji fame, at the House of Lords this week must have been music to the composer’s ears. He was felicitated by Lord Loomba, with Gopichand Hinduja also in attendance. Anandji was accompanied by his wife Shanta ji and other family members. Bangladeshi High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem also attended.

Park may get Big B’s name: Former MP Keith Vaz has proposed that a park in Leicester city, about 100 miles north of London, be named after Amitabh Bachchan. Vaz hosted Amitabh Bachchan there on two occasions when he was its MP. Vaz says the UK government must also honour him, as the government of France has. A wax figure of Bachchan stands at Madame Tussaud’s.

Priti’s ‘sewa’ sermon: Home Secretary Priti Patel said at the annual party conference of the Conservative party in Manchester that she is motivated by the concept of ‘sewa’, the Asian Voice reports. It quotes her as saying: “Our values embody service before self. This can be neatly defined by the Hindu word sewa, which can mean service, commitment and dedication to others.” That, she said, helps her ensure that the best interests of the country come first and “is what drives me each and every day”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.