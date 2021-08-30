Snippets from UK: Renting Charles for a Princely Sum?

A royal shame: That Prince Charles, the Prince in line to be the King of the United Kingdom, has been available to rent at parties marks yet another blow on the face of British royalty. It emerges that agents have been in contact with his office to bring him as chief guest, or eminent guest in any case, at events for a fee of 100,000 pounds or so. The palace says it is investigating. It will then have to investigate some events where he was present that some prominent Indians have been keen to associate themselves with, and to promote.

Pak’s Taliban tactics: Pakistani diplomats are reputed to be as smooth as they come but have a record for making rather revealing admissions. Like the recently reported complaint that the British government, and particularly Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, made no move to speak with them in recent months about the Taliban threat. That effectively announces more or less officially that the Pakistan government has been backing the Taliban advance. This is well known but so far the Pakistani government has been discreet about that. This complaint erodes that discretion.

A lesson Indian students can learn from the Chinese: Indian students headed to study in Britain for the semester starting September have failed to realise in an organised way just how much of a money lifeline they are to British universities. In this they are far behind Chinese students who have played a collective card to get British universities to charter flights to bring them to Britain. There’s room in India for a group that networks with these students for some collective bargaining.

Seeking trade ties with Northern Ireland: Indian High Commissioner to Britain Gaitri Issar Kumar visited Northern Ireland for talks with the province’s leaders on stepping up business links with India. She met Paul Givan, the First Minister; Robin Swann, the Health Minister; the Lord Mayor of Belfast Ms Kate Nicholl; and several parliamentarians. Not the least, she met many members of the Indian community in Belfast, a small but thriving lot.

Indian fans sceptical about Oval Test: The euphoria over the freak Indian win in the Lord’s Test has been much darkened by the outcome of the Headingley Test that again exposed just how brittle the Indian batting is, and has been all through this season. Indian fans are, of course, preparing to get to the Oval to cheer the team but remain far from convinced that there will be much to cheer about.

