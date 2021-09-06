Snippets from UK: Rushdie Makes India Booking for Next Novel

India’s the write place for Rushdie: Salman Rushdie has said he will return to India to write his next novel, to be set of course in India. A British-American writer as passports go, Rushdie remains essentially Indian, he has been since Midnight’s Children. “I think the next book appears to be an Indian novel," he says.

MPs get a dressing down: Wearing traditional Indian seems a near-uniform for Indian politicians, it remains the dominant style for MOs at special occasions, bearing in mind of course that in their line special occasions are routine. The equivalent near uniform in Britain is the suit and tie for men and a dress suit for women. MPs who have been straying from that code are now warned that they must dress formally, and not turn up to debate in Parliament wearing suits and chinos. So that MPs can at the least look the part.

Shastri on Warne’s list: Shane Warne has declared himself a fan of Ravi Shastri as a commentator. Shastri makes it to Warne’s list of top ten commentators that he says changed the way cricket was perceived. Whether Shastri would also make it to Warne’s list of top ten managers is less certain, given the weak links in the Indian team that needed to be fixed far earlier. Shastri needless to say is hardly likely to be among anyone’s top ten players.

Covid bowls out Team India support staff: For now, Shastri has other matters in his mind, after testing positive for Covid. He is in isolation now alongside three other members of the backroom staff, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel. None made it to the Oval grounds on Sunday.

From tree-hugging to tree wedding: Inspired by India’s old Chipko movement of hugging trees to save them, 70 women in Bristol have married trees to save them from being felled as a result of new building plans. The trees are threatened by plans for building 166 apartments on the site. Siobhan Kierans who created the event says the women aimed to show that “trees are our partners for life”. The organisers said they had been inspired by India’s Chipko movement of the 1970s.​

