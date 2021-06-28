Snippets from UK: Sania Will Look to End Dry Spell at Wet Wimbledon

First Wimbledon, then Tokyo: In what is projected to be one of the wettest Wimbledons, Indian fans will keep a particular eye on Sania Mirza who will partner American Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the doubles. The pair lost in the first round in Eastbourne last week but have been practising hard in rain intervals for the big one. The bigger one to follow will of course be the Tokyo Olympics next month. At Wimbledon, Mirza can expect at best 50 per cent capacity crowd. A full capacity of 15,000 is planned at the moment only for the finals.

For Team India, conditions apply: Given the weather forecast for this week and the next, India might just be better off resting than playing, seeing that the team is not very good at playing in moist and windy English cricketing conditions. England, who see enough of these conditions, are playing even more. They beat Sri Lanka in the third T20 by a massive 89 runs, taking the series 3-0. That form and that level of match practice does not look good for the rather well-rested Indian team.

Night out puts day job at risk: Sri Lanka cricket has launched an inquiry after three Lankan cricketers Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka allegedly went on a night out in town and a video purporting to show two of them went viral. Any such expedition would be in breach of the bio-bubble rules that all sports teams are obliged to live and play in. The three are said to have stepped out into Durham town after losing the last of the T20 matches played on Sunday. A decision has reportedly been made to send the trio back home.

Prickly issue of Covishield: So Covishield is at the moment not seen as shield enough in the EU, even though it is the AstraZeneca vaccine under another name. At the first stage, this could be seen as just more EU bureaucracy, but only if we get past the first stage. The Serum Institute of India has not applied for the certification of the vaccine it produces and is sorting that application out. It must follow in fairness and science that the European Medicines Agency accepts Covishield as just as much a green passport as the same AstraZeneca vaccine produced elsewhere and certified in another name. Else, serious concerns about discrimination could arise.

Increased two-dose gap may underscore rich-poor gulf: More concerns are arising over the AstraZeneca vaccine and its availability in poor countries. New research shows that a third dose of the vaccine given about six months after the first boosts the immune system significantly. Will that mean that some people get three doses as protection, and most others have none? The AstraZeneca partners in Oxford thankfully seem to recognise that.

