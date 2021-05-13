Snippets from UK: Sanjay Bhandari Extradition Case in Court; the India Trade Deal Hype

EU Diplomats Flying out of India: We’re not into any exodus of foreign diplomatic staff from Delhi, but a number of staff from European nations have returned to their countries. That includes several officials working in the German embassy in Delhi. The Polish government too has offered the return option for its staff; one senior diplomat is reported to have been flown back already. These represent, however, only a small fraction as yet of diplomats working in India, mostly Delhi.

Cairn-India Legal Battle Continues: Negotiations between Cairn and Indian officials to work out a compromise seem to be going nowhere at present. An arbitration tribunal awarded Cairn 1.7 billion dollars from the Indian government. India has challenged that order since in a Dutch court. The award came over retrospective but disputed taxes the Indian government deducted from Cairn earlier. Cairn has warned that it will seek to seize the assets of India’s public sector banks abroad if the Indian government does not pay. These banks have been asked to alert the Indian government through its embassies of any such move.

India Trade Deal May Not Live up to the Hype in UK: Britain’s one billion-pound trade and investment deal with India announced after a virtual meeting between prime ministers of the two countries is beginning to look smaller and smaller by the day. For a start, a lot of commentaries in British newspapers had been running headlines of 100 billion pounds of trade, not ‘just’ one billion, but other worrying numbers are emerging. A deal with India was being billed as an alternative to the EU following Brexit. But new figures show that British exports to the EU dropped 18 per cent over the first quarter of this year. India trade is not expected by most to compensate for lost trade with the EU. Some apprehensions are growing that Brexit may yet be a disaster more than any triumph.​