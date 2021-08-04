Snippets from UK: Sea Change in England for Ever Given's all-Indian Crew after Suez Squeeze

Slow but shore: The Ever Given ship with an all-Indian crew that ran aground in the Suez Canal earlier this year found something of a homecoming after it docked in Felixstowe this week to unload cargo. The mishap in the canal blocked traffic through the Suez for almost a week, leading to a major disruption in world shipping routes. Following the release of the ship within the Suez, it was detained for almost three months over a dispute over compensation. Two of its Indian crew members were allowed home on compassionate grounds. Docking in England brought the first steps to some freedom for the rest. The ship is next headed for Hamburg.

Gangs of Blackburn: The guilty verdict for seven men for the murder of an innocent student has thrown up new concerns about gang rivalry among local business groups. Aya Hachem, 19, was shot dead in Blackburn in north England on May 17 last year. That followed a dispute between two Pakistani tyre shop owners in which one offered a ‘supari’ (contract) to a group for killing a rival. Aya was killed by mistake in the shooting on a roadside. The police said Aya, a student at Salford University, was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

Adar Poonawalla gives monetary booster shot to Indian students: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has donated a million pounds towards helping Indian students pay for quarantine on arrival in the UK ahead of the academic year beginning next month. Students currently have to pay 1,750 pounds each towards the cost of ten days of quarantine in a government-designated hotel. Given the number of students due in Britain next month, they would end up paying about a thousand crore of rupees between them just to quarantine. Not bad for the hotels they will give business to.

A Jewish union: A delegation from the British Indian Jewish Association met Indian High Commissioner Gaitri Issar Kumar in London this week. The group aims to strengthen cooperation between the British Indian and British Jewish communities. The group set up a number of fund-raising ventures to support India through the recent Covid crisis. The Indian High Commissioner has earlier visited Israel, and shared her memories with the group.

Portugal to permit visitors with Indian-made AstraZeneca shots: In good news for India and for a lot of British travellers, Portugal has decided to recognise the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India (Covishield). Portugal had earlier refused to recognise it, throwing thousands of British holidaymakers planning visits to Portugal off track. In the absence of recognition, they would have needed to quarantine on return, at a heavy cost. This clears the way for those given the vaccine shots produced in India, and clears the way for Indian travellers to Portugal. ​

