Snippets from UK: Several Nations Clip Wings of Flyers with Indian-made AstraZeneca Shots

Vaccine vexation: The discrimination travellers face over the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine is beginning to bite harder and harder. After a couple were stopped at Manchester from boarding a plane for Malta, it now appears that British travellers who have headed to Portugal may face a two-week quarantine because the Portuguese government has refused to recognise the Indian-made vaccine. EU countries are taking their own decisions over whether to accept the Indian vaccine or not, and those who have had the Indian-made shots may now have to choose their destinations differently.

Speaking of danger: Campaigners in Britain have stepped up calls to bring thousands of interpreters back from Afghanistan given the rapid advance of the Taliban. Military chiefs had asked the UK government last week to bring more interpreters back. None is more endangered than the interpreters who worked for US and UK forces. Now that is becoming an urgent life-and-death matter for them. The future of about 25,000 interpreters still in Afghanistan is at stake.

A tongue-twister: An institution, the British Youth International College, is offering lessons in India to teach Indians to speak in what is being called by promoters a proper British accent. Sadly, there is no such thing. The accents spoken in London, and in the Midlands, in the north, never mind Scotland, can all sound foreign to one another. The lessons will be taught reportedly by some in Cambridge, which would make theirs the East Midlands accent, if the teachers are themselves from there that is. And which kind of Indian English accent would anyone be invited to learn? And why seek such uniformity at all, seeing that many Indians speak English far more clearly than do many British.

UK plans vaccine booster shots: While most of the world remains unvaccinated – and unprotected – against Covid, the UK government is planning to give its adult population a third booster jab from as early as next month. This follows a record vaccination drive amidst its adult population that has led Britain to lift its lockdown – without adverse consequences. Finding that third jab should present no difficulties for the UK; it has ordered on average nine jabs per person. The UK government is offering small lots of vaccines to poor countries here and there, but that is a mere token in relation to what it is preparing for itself.

Weather may dampen Trent Bridge Test: The first Test against England at Trent Bridge should be off to a clear start on Wednesday, but then rain is predicted on all the following days. By the present forecast, this will be a rain-affected match, particularly on the second, third and fourth days. Everyone is hoping that the result will be a little different from that other rain-hit match at Southampton. India can as usual expect to play before a strong home crowd in England.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here