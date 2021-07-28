Snippets from UK: Smriti Mandhana's Brave Knock Lights Up The Hundred

Smriti’s memorable innings: This certainly was bravery coming from down south. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana produced an unbeaten 61 in The Hundred game on Tuesday to take her team Southern Brave to a win over Welsh Fire. Brave got to their target, 112, off just 84 balls. Southern Brave won by eight wickets; the next highest score after Mandhana was Stafanie Taylor who remained not out on 17 in a third-wicket stand with Mandhana of 54 in which the Indian clearly dominated.

India’s absence clouds climate agenda: India was conspicuous by its absence at a two-day ministerial meeting in London called to prepare the groundwork for the COP26 summit due in Glasgow in November, Bloomberg reports. This follows a failure by the G20 countries to come to a substantial agreement, again because India blocked a developing consensus. The official Indian position is that it had made its position clear at the G20 meeting in Naples. India’s position is primarily that it cannot phase coal out as fast as other countries want it to.

Gurkha veterans on hunger strike: A group of veteran Gurkha soldiers from the British army have gone on a hunger strike in London to demand pension equal to retiring British soldiers. The terms for Gurkhas in the British army are at present tied to those for Gurkhas serving in the Indian and Nepalese armies, with only limited advantages. The protest is being led by veterans who retired before 1997 and are therefore not entitled to a UK armed forces pension. The ministry of defence says it is committed to a pension that is sustainable and fair.

Sunjeev Sahota’s book finds room in Booker longlist: British Indian author Sunjeev Sahota’s book China Room is among 13 longlisted for the Booker award this year. The judges have described the boo as a “brilliant twist” on the experience of migration. Sahota was earlier shortlisted for the Booker in 2015 for his novel The Year of the Runaways. The 2021 winner will be named on November 3.

Mallya morose after bankruptcy verdict: Vijay Mallya is unsurprisingly crying foul over the High Court order declaring him bankrupt, which now gives a handle to the Indian banks pursuing him to go after his assets. He tweeted: “ED attach my assets worth 14K crores at behest of Govt Banks against debt of 6.2K crores. They restore assets to Banks who recover 9K crores in cash and retain security over 5K crores more. Banks ask Court to make me Bankrupt as they may have to return money to the ED. Incredible.” This doesn’t sound like he will be too keen to cooperate with the banks as he is now bound to, unless a court of appeal sets the bankruptcy order aside.

