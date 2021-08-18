Snippets from UK: Taliban May Continue Traditional Afghanistan-India Friendship, Says Activist

Expecting a ‘good’ Taliban: The Taliban government in Afghanistan may not be quite as hostile to India as feared, says Abdul Malik Niazi, Chair of the Independent Peace Council of Afghanistan. He concedes that the Taliban have come in with a great deal of support from Pakistan. But once in government, he believes they will follow a traditional friendship between Afghanistan and India. Many in India will of course hope he is right.

Afghan students in a state of confusion: Afghan students in Britain are facing all sorts of fears; how could they not. Whether they will continue to get scholarships, whether they may even seek and be given asylum in Britain. And whether the UK government accepts the new assurances coming from Kabul, because their fate, their lives even, could depend on that. In its own way, a particularly difficult time for Afghans outside of India.

Media myopia: The worldwide alarm over images from Kabul airport arose from a rather simple fact of journalism: the airport is where the journalists and the cameras were. And no doubt there were many desperate people, understandably so because many of them had been working with the British and the Americans. But the rest of Afghanistan was by all accounts quiet and violence-free. Signs of hope there, and some signs of the limitations of journalism.​

Case deserving outrage gets almost none: A protest meeting outside the Pakistan high commission in London over the death sentence passed on an eight-year-old Hindu boy for blasphemy was ignored as usual by Pakistani officials. Oddly, this was ignored also by British media that likes to congratulate itself on taking up outrageous human rights violations. If such a death sentence is not considered outrageous, what then is?

For the good of the Gurkhas: Ealing Southall MP Virendra Sharma has offered emphatic support to a number of Gurkhas on hunger strike to demand better pension following retirement. At present they get a fraction of what is given to other soldiers following an agreement between the UK, India and Nepal, the three armies in which Gurkhas serve. Those serving in the British army have seen some betterment, but far less than what they seek.

