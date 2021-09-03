Snippets from UK: Team India's Top Order Still at Rock Bottom

Battered batting line-up: And who is surprised that the top Indian batting failed yet again. The odd flash here and there has never been convincing, not even against bowling that is well short of extraordinary. The scoreboard says it but more painfully the style. The supposedly specialist batsmen seem to walk fearfully to the crease, hang about tentatively and then it’s time to head back. In that none can say the Indian captain is not leading by example.

Rushdie’s novel idea: Salman Rushdie is rather good at getting himself talked about, and the style of presenting his next book guarantees that before the content could. He will serialise the book through emails to subscribers of the platform Substack. Rushdie says he wishes to reach readers “without intermediaries or gatekeepers”. So no publishing house, but Substack is no doubt setting itself up as intermediary enough.

Child sexual abuse and religious groups: A new inquiry has found a oneness of sorts among religious groups that no one would want to see: they are alike in wanting to cover up child abuse rather than offer protection and justice. The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said the religious organisations in England and Wales were “morally failing" children. It looked at evidence from 38 groups, including sects from Christianity, Orthodox Judaism, Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism.

Britain bamboozles with Afghan policy: More confusion over Afghanistan emerges from Britain every day. On a visit to Qatar, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK has no plans to recognise the Taliban government “in the foreseeable future”. But he said “direct engagement” with them is necessary most immediately to get more Afghans flying out of Kabul. It is not clear how he proposes to engage with them without recognising them, in order to get them to do what he wants.

India and UK look to cut carbon: India and Britain have signed up to a 1.2 billion dollar investment package to promote low carbon use in infrastructure. The deal was agreed between finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. The Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI) is short on detail, where the devil invariably sits. India and Britain are particularly good at government-to-government talk, that business does not then follow up.

