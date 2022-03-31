Snippets from UK: Ukraine Turns Hot Potato as Britain Says It's The Meat of The Matter of Talks with India

Awkward situation: The differences between India and Britain surfaced even before the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries. A statement from the ministry of external affairs had earlier mentioned wide-ranging discussions without naming Ukraine. But the British government has said in an official statement now that Ukraine is what this is all about. Liz Truss is in India “as part of a wider diplomatic push following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine last month”, the UK government said in a statement. The differences could not be starker or more open.

Focusing on trade: India is still pushing ahead with announcements on matters other than Ukraine in an attempt to play down differences over the war. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla told the first India-UK Strategic Futures Forum that the two countries are committed to delivering a comprehensive and balanced free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of this year along with an interim deal for early gains. “The potential for a transformative change is most evident in our economic relationship," he said. “India and the UK are the fifth and sixth largest economies in the world that enjoy huge complementarities and offer tremendous opportunities for growth on both sides," Shringla said. That misses the elephant in the room called Ukraine.

Diplomatic air traffic: The two are hardly linked, but now that the air bubble has burst, all political flights seem to lead to India. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, British foreign secretary Liz Truss, and now US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh are in New Delhi. Their positions are not one but they are one in seeking to shift India to their side from the fence that it is seen to be sitting on over Ukraine. Singh is less than a minister but he’s the one who devised the US sanctions against Moscow.

Risky gamble: The Indian ambivalence over Ukraine seems to get riskier by the day. India has so far abstained from UN debates and refused to join the sanctions against Russia. But new warnings from the British intelligence chief Sir Jeremy Fleming underline several clear indications that the war is not quite going the way Putin intended. India’s risk is that it may have backed Putin and not quite Russia. Should the regime in Russia change, India could be at serious risk of losing goodwill both with Russia and the West.

Bundle of energy: British International Investment, formerly the CDC Group, the UK’s development finance institution, has committed 89 million dollars (Rs 676 crore) into stepping up clean energy capacity in India, VCCircle reports. That includes a 47 million dollar follow-on commitment to Fourth Partner Energy, and a 42 million dollar project finance debt investment to Thar Surya 1 Private Limited – an Indian subsidiary of Enel S.p.A, Italy (Enel). Both investments will target the expansion of renewable power in India, according to VCCircle.

