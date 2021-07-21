Snippets from UK: Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi's Court Dates to Stay Away from Indian Law

Mallya’s good times continue: The two Indians in Britain that India watches most closely — Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, who else — face critical decisions on their fate over the next two weeks. Nirav Modi has a hearing over his appeal in the extradition case. And Vijay Mallya will face a ruling in the Indian banks’ case against him next week. Mallya faces a significant challenge from the banks that could bring a big setback after losing his shares that were sold off in India. But on an income of more than 20,000 pounds a week, while all this goes on, he has little to complain of over his lifestyle. And, not least, he is in Britain and looks a long way from returning to India.

Priti gets flak for French deal to keep out migrants: British Home Secretary Priti Patel is facing increasing criticism after a deal to give France more money to patrol its own beaches to stop illegal migrants from setting out for Britain. It’s common practice for such migrants to sail across the Channel in little boats from various points across the coast. In all, a record 430 sailed across on Monday this week. Under the deal, the UK will give France 54.2 million pounds to better patrol its own coastline. But Priti Patel’s critics are saying this will make little difference.

Practice match win buoys Indian fans: The Indian match against the England County Select team has offered a little ray of hope here and there that Indian fans had looked for in vain through the Test against New Zealand. Rahul’s century and some early breakthroughs by India’s fast bowlers provide some long-needed assurance that the Indian team has not been blunted by too much rest and too little practice. But this is a county team of mostly untested youngsters in the big league. The big test, five of them really, are to come.

Ollie may get game: As expected, and no doubt some Indian fans might think as feared, the England bowler Ollie Robinson, suspended earlier for racist tweets that he posted as a teenager, has been recalled for the first two Tests against India. This is his first recall after the ban that he has partly completed, with the rest due to be served later. His recall came after no less than Prime Minister Boris Johnson batted for his return on the grounds that he should not be judged too harshly for tweets sent out as a teenager over which he has apologised.

After reality TV gig, Shilpa’s realty ventures in Britain: Whatever the outcome of the porn case that has led to the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty is rather well-invested in Britain following the notoriety she earned through the reality TV show Big Brother. She has an expensive property in London’s Kensington, and an expensive, and extensive, property in fashionable Virginia Water, popular among millionaires. She is rather retired from public life, but no one can say she hasn’t retired comfortably.​

