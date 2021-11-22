Snippets from UK: Why Britain's Future May Be at Stake

Abandoned children: Two facts have emerged in Britain that should be worrying for its future: fewer and fewer children are being born to native white parents, and more and more are being abandoned. An expected 100,000 children are likely to be in care homes by 2025. This is at a cost, each child costs 4,000 pounds: four lakh rupees, that is, a week. But the greater cost could eventually be the future of Britain. An exception to the trend is Britain’s Pakistani community.

Europe’s worrying Covid surge: European governments are struggling to save people from themselves, in a confrontation quite different from one seen in many parts of India where people have struggled to get vaccinated. People are rioting all over Europe to push their right to refuse it. The same people, and that is as much as a third of the population of Europe, travel just as widely as the rest. That sounds an alert for India in a hurry now to open its doors to travel.

Vaccine vexations: The fourth wave of the virus sweeping Europe is a crisis of the unvaccinated. The Indian population of the entirely unvaccinated is still more than a third of its population. About a third is fully vaccinated, many more have had the first dose. The drive is moving fast but India still has a large vulnerable gap.

Healthcare workers from minority groups at risk: Doctors from the minorities continue to be at great risk from Covid across hospitals in Britain. A significantly large number of doctors and nurses from the minorities work in the frontline of services in hospitals, putting them at grave risk. One of the latest shock cases was the death of Dr Irfan Halim who collapsed on a coronavirus ward in Swindon and later died. He was fully vaccinated.

Anti-Semitism charge against Azeem Rafiq: Pakistan-born cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s campaign against racism at the Yorkshire county club has fallen flat after revelations that he himself had been tweeting against Jewish people. An anti-Semitic on record then complaining to be a victim of racism of another kind cannot hope then to gain a great deal of sympathy. Pity because his campaign had gained strength before he got caught out himself.

