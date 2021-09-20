Snippets from UK: Will BCCI Take Note of Shastri's Covid 'Booking'?

Wrong playbook: Ravi Shastri no doubt has a point in suggesting that he will step down after the T20 World Cup because he’s achieved all he wanted. But that end will be clouded by his crowded book launch in London in the midst of tightly observed bubbles through Covid that led to him getting an infection that he passed to others, eventually leading to the cancellation of the fifth Test. In the circumstances, a polite nudge from the BCCI would seem in order.

Travel companies eager for Brit tourist invasion in India: Indian tour operators are preparing creative new offers ahead of what everyone hopes will be a busy tourist season in India. After last year’s freeze, the conditions look right; Brits are almost all vaccinated, they have cash from the furlough scheme left over, and they are aching for holiday and adventure. India has low cases and the right weather coming up. If not now, when.

Hiyacar finds Mumbai world’s most stressful city for driving: The British car sharing company Hiyacar has found Mumbai the world’s most stressful city to drive in. Delhi came fourth after Paris and Jakarta, with New York fifth. The survey covered 36 cities. For the tourist season then, visitors will in any case have thought twice and more before renting a car in Delhi or Mumbai. Some things don’t take a survey to know.

The French connection: India and France took a political step closer following a chat between Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar and French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday. The two agreed to build “political trust” to strengthen a multilateral international order. That appears diplomatic-speak for stronger defence ties.

Prickly vaccine issue: Britain has in effect de-recognised Covishield through its new criteria for vaccination that covers specifically Oxford Astra-Zeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Jansen “under an approved vaccination programme in the UK, Europe, US, or UK vaccination programme overseas”. As that stands, double-vaccinated Indians would have to undergo ten days quarantine. But further changes are expected.

