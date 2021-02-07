News18 Logo

Snow Dump Puts Northern Germany In Deep Freeze

Snow Dump Puts Northern Germany In Deep Freeze

BERLIN: Snowed blanketed northern Germany on Sunday, prompting rail operator Deutsche Bahn to suspend connections to the Netherlands and some long-distance domestic services as the national weather centre warned of “extremely heavy drifting snow”.

Temperatures dropped to -7 degrees Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit) and Berlin and Hanover, and strong winds from the east whipped up snow storms, the DWD weather service said.

The bad weather hit a band running from Muenster in the west to Saxony in the east, with an area to the south of Hanover hit hardest.

Deutsche Bahn said on its website that long-distance train services between Berlin, Hanover and Cologne were suspended until further notice.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


