1-min read

Sohail Mahmood, High Commissioner to India, Appointed as Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary

Mahmood will be replacing Tehmina Janjua, the first woman to become Pakistan's Foreign secretary.

IANS

Updated:March 31, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Sohail Mahmood, High Commissioner to India, Appointed as Pakistan's Foreign Secretary
File photo of Pakistan's new foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood.
Islamabad: Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood has been named as the country's new Foreign Secretary, reported Geo News on Sunday.

Speaking to the media in Multan, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that Mahmood will replace Tehmina Janjua, who is retiring on April 16 after serving in the position for two years.

"Sohail Mahmood has been appointed Foreign Secretary after consultation with the Prime Minister," Qureshi said.

Praising Janjua's work, Qureshi said, that she handled difficult situations in an excellent manner, Geo News said.

Janjua is the first woman to become Pakistan's Foreign Secretary.

With vast diplomatic experience under his belt, Mahmood is currently Pakistan's High Commissioner to India. He earlier served as Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey, said the Geo News report.

Before that, he served as the Ambassador to Thailand and permanent representative to the UNESCP Bangkok for four years till 2013, it added.
