Soldiers Find 18 Bags of Human Remains, Saws in Western Mexico
State prosecutors don't have a count of the bodies. Containers found at the farm that could also hold more.
Representative image. In Sinaloa state, 12 people were killed in different incidents since the early hours of Sunday, according to local officials. (Representative image/Reuters)
Mexico City: Prosecutors say they have found 18 bags of human remains and tools used to dismember bodies at a farm in the western Mexico state of Jalisco.
State prosecutors don't have a count of the bodies. Containers found at the farm that could also hold more.
Officials said Friday they found tools, presumably saws, used to dismember bodies as well as tubs with red stains in them.
Soldiers raided the farm when a man escaped and said he had been held at the farm. Two other bound captives were also found and three of their alleged captors were arrested.
Over the weekend, authorities discovered the remains of 34 people at two separate properties in Jalisco.
Since December 1, authorities have found 222 burial pits and 337 sets of human remains nationwide.
Since December 1, authorities have found 222 burial pits and 337 sets of human remains nationwide.
