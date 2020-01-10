English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Soleimani Plotted 'Large-scale Attack' on US Embassies, Says Mike Pompeo

File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

He said the US had 'specific information' on threatened attacks 'against American facilities, including American embassies, military bases, American facilities, throughout the region.'

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 10, 2020, 11:11 PM IST
Washington: Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was planning an imminent "large-scale attack" on US embassies and other facilities when he was killed by a US drone strike, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

"We don't know exactly which day it would've been executed but it was very clear, Qasem Soleimani himself was plotting a broad, large-scale attack against American interests and those attacks were imminent," Pompeo told reporters.

He said the US had "specific information" on threatened attacks "against American facilities, including American embassies, military bases, American facilities, throughout the region."
