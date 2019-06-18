English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Slow, Deliberate Death': Muslim Brotherhood Blames Egyptian Authorities for Morsi's Demise
The former Egyptian President died during hearing in Cairo court on Monday.
File photo of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.
Nicosia: The Muslim Brotherhood accused Egyptian authorities of being responsible for Mohamed Morsi's "deliberate slow death" after the former Islamist president died after falling ill in a Cairo court on Monday.
"The Egyptian authorities "put him in solitary confinement... they witheld medication and gave him disgusting food... they did not give him the most basic human rights," the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice political party said in a statement published on its website.
