Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Slow, Deliberate Death': Muslim Brotherhood Blames Egyptian Authorities for Morsi's Demise

The former Egyptian President died during hearing in Cairo court on Monday.

AFP

Updated:June 18, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Slow, Deliberate Death': Muslim Brotherhood Blames Egyptian Authorities for Morsi's Demise
File photo of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.
Loading...

Nicosia: The Muslim Brotherhood accused Egyptian authorities of being responsible for Mohamed Morsi's "deliberate slow death" after the former Islamist president died after falling ill in a Cairo court on Monday.

"The Egyptian authorities "put him in solitary confinement... they witheld medication and gave him disgusting food... they did not give him the most basic human rights," the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice political party said in a statement published on its website.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram