Some Chinese Companies Suspend Production in Zhejiang on Covid Outbreak

More than a dozen Chinese listed companies have said they had suspended production in coronavirus-hit parts of China’s eastern Zhejiang province in response to local government’s COVID-19 curbs.

Zhejiang reported a total of 173 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms during the Dec. 6-12 period, official number showed on Monday, marking the province’s first domestic cluster outbreak this year.

In October, the province reported just one local case.

The companies that announced the production suspension through exchange filings over the weekend include Ningbo Homelink Eco-Itech Co Ltd, Zhejiang Zhongxin Fluoride Materials Co Ltd, Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd and Zhejiang Fenglong Electric Co Ltd.

China reported 80 new locally-transmitted cases with symptoms on the mainland for Dec. 12, including 74 identified in Zhejiang.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.