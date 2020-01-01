Take the pledge to vote

Sonny Mehta, Venerable Knopf Publisher, Passes Away at 77

In an age of blockbuster bestsellers and cutthroat competition in a shrinking industry, Sonny Mehta was an almost ideal editor and publishing executive.

New York Times

Updated:January 1, 2020, 12:08 AM IST
Sonny Mehta, Venerable Knopf Publisher, Passes Away at 77
The editor and publishing executive Sonny Mehta, left, chats with the novelist James Ellroy and the powet Sharon Olds at a gala marking the 100th anniversary of Alfred A. Knopf at the New York Public Library on Oct. 1, 2015. (Rebecca Smeyne/The New York Times)

Sonny Mehta, the literary savant who guided the reading hours of millions and the fortunes of the venerable publisher Alfred A. Knopf for 32 years at a time of changing tastes, aggressive merchandising and demands for profits, died Monday at his home in New York City. He was 77.

The cause was complications of pneumonia, a Knopf spokesman said.

In an age of blockbuster bestsellers and cutthroat competition in a shrinking industry, Mehta was an almost ideal editor and publishing executive: a voracious reader and instinctive decision-maker who could spot great books and, coming from a paperback world, had no qualms about aggressively marketing them.

On his watch, first as Knopf’s president and since 2005 as chairman of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, Mehta delivered literary quality and runaway sales, backed by clever promotion — he once invited 250 booksellers to a Los Angeles Dodgers game to launch a baseball book — that drew reviewers and sellers to almost anything stamped with Knopf’s colophon: the leaping Borzoi wolfhound.

Robert D. McFadden c.2019 The New York Times Company

