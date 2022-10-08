Key Bridge Linking Crimea to Russia Damaged in as Truck Bomb Goes Off; Ukraine Says 'What's Next, Russkies?'

The bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula witnessed a huge explosion, resulting in traffic congestion and a massive fire. The incident surfaced not so long after the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was rocked with blasts early Saturday. Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov said an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire, reported RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency. He said the span’s navigable arches weren’t damaged.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry was quick to hail the move, and Russians how would they respond to it. Defense of Ukraine tweeted, “The guided missile cruiser Moskva and the Kerch Bridge – two notorious symbols of russian power in Ukrainian Crimea – have gone down. What’s next in line, russkies?”

Notably, the Russian cruise ship Moskva was heavily damaged and sank in a storm back in April, after being gutted by fire. The blaze set off some of Russian weapons and forced the Army to evacuate.

The guided missile cruiser Moskva and the Kerch Bridge – two notorious symbols of russian power in Ukrainian Crimea – have gone down.

What’s next in line, russkies? — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 8, 2022

According to news agency AP, there were no immediate reports of casualties. AP quoted Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov as saying on Telegram that the explosions were the result of missile strikes in the center of the city.

Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the bridge. However, a video also showed that the fire put itself out at the Crimean bridge.

Even closer images of the Crimean Bridge, fire seems to have burnt itself out. pic.twitter.com/AdO3yabZjh — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 8, 2022

Some time before the massive fire at the Crimean bridge, explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Also, the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine rose to 14.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed documents on Wednesday to illegally claim four regions of Ukraine as Russian territory, including the Zaporizhzhia region that is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, whose reactors were shut down last month.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here