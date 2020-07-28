WORLD

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas greet first child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have had their first child.

LOS ANGELES Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have had their first child.

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star Turner and the 30-year-old singer Jonas announced the birth Monday.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement released through his label Republic Records.

The couple was quiet about the pregnancy and gave no further details on the baby.

Turner, the England-born actor who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, and Jonas, the Arizona-born musician who came to fame in a band with his brothers on the Disney Channel, began dating in 2016 and married last year.

They live in Los Angeles, and the baby is the first for both.

  • First Published: July 28, 2020, 1:16 AM IST
