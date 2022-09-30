Sound Check: New Audio Leak Purportedly of Imran, Other PTI Leaders on 'Foreign Plot' | Exclusive

After an audio recording of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders leaked two days ago, another recording emerged on Friday.

The 1.09-minute-long clip appeared on social media, and it features a conversation supposedly between Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Azam Khan about the cypher-related “foreign conspiracy” to remove the-then premier from power.

Imran purportedly says, “We have to hold a meeting tomorrow…You and the three of us (Imran, Qureshi and Azam Khan) and the foreign secretary. In the meeting, we have to quietly tell them to write the minutes of the meeting.” He adds that Azam Khan had said that the meeting minutes should be drafted and photocopied.

The second voice, supposedly of Azam, asks if “this cypher arrived on the 7th or 8th,” before saying that “it came on the 8th”.

Imran allegedly replies that the meeting was held on the 7th.

The PTI chief purportedly reiterates that “under no circumstances” should the country where the conspiracy emerged from be named.

“So on this issue please the country’s name should not be spoken by anyone. This is very important,” he can be heard saying. He emphasises that “the country the letter came from, I don’t want to hear the name from anyone”.

A voice supposedly of Asad Umar then asks if Imran was calling it a letter “deliberately”. “This is not [a] letter, it is the meeting’s transcript,” he says.

The voice attributed to Imran replies that the letter and the transcript were “the same thing”. “People wouldn’t understand transcript. You say things like this in your jalsa.”

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him.

