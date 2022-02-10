Soup Nazis? Pro-Trump Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked Over 'Gazpacho' Police Gaffe

Controversial Republican US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene found herself the object of online ridicule Wednesday after accusing Democratic leaders of “gazpacho" tactics on Capitol Hill, apparently conflating Nazi secret police with the Spanish soup.

In an angry rant delivered Tuesday on One America News, the congresswoman from Georgia described the Washington jail housing US Capitol riot suspects as a “DC Gulag," and denounced US House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress."

Confusing the Third Reich’s feared resistance suppression force with Spain’s famous traditional vegetable soup served cold unleashed the internet critics.

Popular Spanish chef Jose Andres, who is known for helping popularize tapas dishes in the United States and has opened multiple Washington restaurants, jumped on the bandwagon.

“Stop by for a glass anytime," he tweeted to Greene, who opposes government-imposed Covid-19 restrictions. “Don’t forget your mask and vaccination card!"

Greene’s gaffe sparked a stream of jokes online, several of which invoked a memorable “Soup Nazi" gag on the comedy show “Seinfeld."

Greene is known for spreading conspiracy theories and has already been sanctioned by Congress and Twitter for her controversial comments. She drew outrage last year when she compared vaccine passports to the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany.

This time, however, the politician, who embraces former president Donald Trump, took things in stride and even offered up some self-mockery.

“No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress," she tweeted, “but they will be thrown in the goulash."

