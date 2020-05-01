WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

South Africa Eases One of World's Strictest Coronavirus Lockdowns

A man pushing a shopping cart with food on the street as South African National Defence Forces drive through a densely populated Alexandra township east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, March 28, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A man pushing a shopping cart with food on the street as South African National Defence Forces drive through a densely populated Alexandra township east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, March 28, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

In Johannesburg, Cape Town and elsewhere, people took a breath of fall air and some headed to the malls to buy warm clothes for winter, which brings a new challenge in combating the virus: flu season.

Share this:

South Africa began easing one of the world's strictest lockdowns on Friday, with runners and dog-walkers returning eagerly to the streets but not all wearing the face masks that are now mandatory in the country with Africa's most coronavirus cases.

In Johannesburg, Cape Town and elsewhere, people took a breath of fall air and some headed to the malls to buy warm clothes for winter, which brings a new challenge in combating the virus: flu season.

South Africa has more than 5,600 cases of COVID-19.

As the country eases down one notch to Level 4 restrictions, many businesses can resume limited operations. Many mines, factories and agricultural businesses can resume work in phases, starting with only a third of employees. Restaurants can reopen for deliveries only.

People are now permitted to leave their homes for exercise between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. A night curfew is in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Public transport, including trains and buses, can operate with restricted numbers of passengers. But the ban on domestic and international travel remains.

Even with the easing, sales of liquor and cigarettes remain banned, which some have criticized as puritanical. But health officials warn that smoking might exacerbate respiratory problems experienced with COVID-19. The ban on alcohol sales has reduced brawls and traffic accidents, according to police.

Friday is Workers' Day and ordinarily South Africa marks it with rallies by trade unions and political parties, but these are not possible this year.

But some workers found the return of business enough reason to celebrate.

"We were badly affected by the lockdown but fortunately we are open now. We had to listen to the leaders because this is a very difficult time," said Cameron Elihaz, who owns a cellphone repair and accessories shop in Johannesburg.

According to officials, schools should reopen in phases starting June 1 with the first batch being Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils, the oldest classes in primary and secondary schools, respectively. But teachers' unions have protested, saying schools should not reopen until safe conditions can be assured.

There is no date for when higher education institutions will open, with the sector increasingly looking towards online learning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized that his government is trying to balance the need to curb the spread of the virus with pressure to minimize economic hardships in one of the world's most unequal countries.

Ramaphosa earlier announced a $26 billion socio-economic relief package as millions of informal workers have suffered. Unemployment is expected to soar above the 29% that existed before the virus arrived.

South Africa has conducted more than 200,000 coronavirus tests. Officials say they will watch for areas of high concentrations of cases where they will implement targeted isolation measures.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres