South Africa Faces West’s Criticism for Taking Part in Naval Drills with China, Russia

The South African ministry of defence and military veterans defended the nation’s plan to participate in naval exercises with Russia and China next month, news agency Bloomberg reported.

The West has earlier targeted South Africa for not committing to a particular stance on the war in Ukraine. The South African government said that it has conducted similar naval drills with the US, UK and France but it did not attract such hype, the Bloomberg report said.

The South African defence ministry in a statement said: “South Africa, like any independent and sovereign state, has a right to conduct its foreign relations in line with its own diplomatic relations and national interests.”

It further added that the naval drills are aimed at strengthening ties between Cape Town and Beijing and Moscow. The exercises will begin on February 17.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is visiting Cape Town on Monday and will meet his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Cape Town on Tuesday.

The nation has abstained on several United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Several governments, who have sided with Ukraine, also have trade ties with South Africa.

“Contrary to the assertions by our critics, South Africa is not abandoning its neutral position on the Russian-Ukraine conflict. We remain firm in our view that multilateralism and dialogue are keys to unlock sustainable international peace,” the defence ministry, further added, according to the report by Bloomberg.

The ruling party South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) has historical ties to Russia, who supported Nelson Mandela when he fought against apartheid.

Western nations could also be angered over the fact that Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, a Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons, will also take part in the drills.

The Soviet Union Gorshkov is armed with Zircon missiles which are capable of flying nine times faster than the speed of sound. They have a range of more than 1,000kms.

“Admiral Gorshkov will go to the logistic support point in Syria’s Tartus, and then take part in joint naval exercises with the Chinese and South African navies,” Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

