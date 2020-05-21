WORLD

1-MIN READ

South Africa Records First Neonatal Coronavirus Death, Toll Jumps to 339

Representative Image. (Credit: PTI)

The two-day old baby was born prematurely and had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth, Health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
Johannesburg: South Africa recorded its first neonatal coronavirus death on Wednesday, as the death toll jumped by 27 to 339, the health ministry said.

The two-day old baby was born prematurely and had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth, Health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

"The mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity," he said.

South Africa, which has the highest coronavirus infections in Africa, reported 803 new cases in a 24-hour cycle, taking the total to 18,003 while 8,950 people have recovered.


