South Africa Reports Biggest Single-day Jump of 3,359 Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Now at 1,354

South Africa has seen its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases — 3,359.

A health ministry update says South Africa now has more than 61,000 cases, or well over a quarter of the cases across the African continent, including 1,354 deaths.

Nearly two-thirds of South Africa's cases are in the Western Cape province centered on the city of Cape Town, where the World Health Organisation's Africa chief has said the trend "seems to be similar to what was happening in Europe and in the US".

The total number of cases across the 54-nation continent is now above 218,000 and WHO says the pandemic is "accelerating" in Africa, even though the cases make up less than 3% of the global total.

South Africa has conducted more than 1 million tests for the virus, roughly one-third of all testing in Africa.