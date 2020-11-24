News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

South Africa To Go With COVAX Vaccine Scheme For 10% Of Population, Official Says

JOHANNESBURG: The South African government is going with the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its population of 58 million, a senior health official told Reuters.

Khadija Jamaloodien, director of affordable medicines at the health ministry, added that South Africa had not yet signed the commitment agreement to participate in the COVAX facility as it was still working through administrative processes.

The country’s initial strategy is to protect the vulnerable, including healthcare workers and priority groups, she said.

  First Published: November 24, 2020, 21:30 IST
