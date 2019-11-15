Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

South African Airways Cancels All Flights After Strike Call Over Retrenchment Plan

South African Airways on Monday announced a restructuring process that could affect 944 employees and 'lead to job losses'.

AFP

Updated:November 15, 2019, 7:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
South African Airways Cancels All Flights After Strike Call Over Retrenchment Plan
A South African Airways (SAA) aircraft is seen parked on the tarmac at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Johannesburg: South African Airways (SAA) said it was cancelling 200-odd flights on Friday and Saturday following a strike call by unions over the cash-strapped national carrier's retrenchment plan.

The state-owned airline on Monday announced a restructuring process that could affect 944 employees and "lead to job losses".

"South African Airways has asked passengers who had been booked to travel on all its domestic, regional and international flights on Friday and Saturday not to turn up at airports," the carrier said in a statement late Thursday.

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali told AFP about 200 flights would be cancelled over two days.

The airline, which employs more than 5,000 workers, is one of the biggest in Africa, with a fleet of more than 50 aircraft providing dozens of domestic, regional and European flights each day.

But the company is deep in debt, despite several government bailouts, and has not recorded a profit since 2011.

More than 3,000 workers, including cabin crew, check-in, ticket sales, technical and ground staff, are expected to take part in the open-ended strike from Friday, the unions said.

The unions are pressing for a three-year guarantee of job security and an eight percent across-the-board wage hike.

Pilots - who are not taking part in the strike - have accepted a 5.9-percent increase, they said.

The unions said "inflated contracts" outsourcing work were "crippling SAA's finances (and) literally bleeding SAA dry every day."

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in February that the government would reimburse the company's 9.2-billion-rand (USD 620-million) debt over the next three years.

South Africa is struggling to get its state-owned companies back on track after nine years of corruption and mismanagement under former president Jacob Zuma.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram