Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

South African President Defends Meetings with Gupta Brothers Accused of Fraud

Cyril Ramaphosa said the only time he discussed anything of substance with the family was in 2016 when they requested a meeting with senior ruling party officials after their bank accounts were closed over alleged corruption.

AFP

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
South African President Defends Meetings with Gupta Brothers Accused of Fraud
File photo of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: REUTERS)
Loading...

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he had met members of an Indian-born business family at the heart of a giant corruption scandal but "nothing of consequence" was discussed.

In an affidavit submitted to a judicial inquiry probing a web of dodgy deals between government officials including Ramaphosa's predecessor Jacob Zuma, the Gupta business family and state-owned companies, Ramaphosa said his meetings with them were largely perfunctory.

The Gupta brothers -- Ajay, Atul and Rajesh -- are accused of fraudulently profiting from government contracts including energy and transport deals through their close association with Zuma.

"I have met two of the brothers on three or four occasions," Ramaphosa said. "My interactions with the Gupta brothers were at events where nothing of any consequence was discussed. I never engaged with them beyond basic greets, pleasantries and common courtesies."

Ramaphosa said the only time he discussed anything of substance with them was in 2016 when the business family requested a meeting with senior ruling party officials after their bank accounts were closed over alleged corruption.

It was at that meeting where Ramaphosa said he raised concerns that the family's actions placed Zuma in an "invidious position".

The Guptas' influence over the government was first thrust into the spotlight when a large private jet carrying more than 200 foreign guests to a Gupta wedding was allowed to land at Waterkloof Air Force base, outside Pretoria. The airport is a military facility normally used to receive heads of state.

Zuma, who has given evidence before the investigating commission, was accused of fostering a culture of corruption during a nine-year reign before he was ousted in 2018 by the ruling ANC party and replaced by Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa has said he is ready to testify at the probe which is led by constitutional court judge Raymond Zondo.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram