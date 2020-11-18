News18 Logo

South Australia Announces Six-day Lockdown To Stifle New Virus Outbreak

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall announced a sixday lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a coronavirus outbreak that has now expanded to 22 new cases, warning that the strain of virus detected was especially worrying.

SYDNEY: South Australia Premier Steven Marshall announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a coronavirus outbreak that has now expanded to 22 new cases, warning that the strain of virus detected was especially worrying.

All schools, takeaway food, pubs, cafes and universities will be closed. Regional travel is not approved either, Marshall said.

“We need this circuit breaker, this community pause. This is about South Australia pausing so that we stay ahead of the virus,” he said.

  First Published: November 18, 2020, 8:09 IST
