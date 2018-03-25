English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
South Korea Coast Guard Tries to Rescue 192 After Ferry Hits Rock
A coast guard official said the prospects of rescuing all those on board were good because the ferry wasn't showing signs of flooding or losing balance despite the crash off islands in Sinan County.
Picture for Representation.
Seoul: South Korea's coast guard said a rescue operation was underway after a ferry carrying 192 people hit a rock in waters off the country's southwestern coast on Sunday. At least six people sustained minor injuries.
A coast guard official said the prospects of rescuing all those on board were good because the ferry wasn't showing signs of flooding or losing balance despite the crash off islands in Sinan County.
Four coast guard vessels and nearby civilian vessels were approaching the ferry for the rescue operation. All of the 187 passengers and five crew members on the ferry were wearing life vests as they waited for the rescue workers, the official said.
"It seems that the ferry's front grazed the rock after it changed directions to avoid a fishing boat passing by," said the official.
Another coast guard official said the shock from the crash left six people with minor injuries.
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.
The area is not far from where a ferry sank and killed more than 300 people in 2014, triggering a national outpouring of grief and soul-searching over lax safety standards.
Also Watch
A coast guard official said the prospects of rescuing all those on board were good because the ferry wasn't showing signs of flooding or losing balance despite the crash off islands in Sinan County.
Four coast guard vessels and nearby civilian vessels were approaching the ferry for the rescue operation. All of the 187 passengers and five crew members on the ferry were wearing life vests as they waited for the rescue workers, the official said.
"It seems that the ferry's front grazed the rock after it changed directions to avoid a fishing boat passing by," said the official.
Another coast guard official said the shock from the crash left six people with minor injuries.
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.
The area is not far from where a ferry sank and killed more than 300 people in 2014, triggering a national outpouring of grief and soul-searching over lax safety standards.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sebastian Vettel Holds off Lewis Hamilton to Win Australian GP Thriller
- Five Previous Instances of Ball Tampering in Test Cricket
- Jacqueline Fernandez Resumes Salman Khan's Race 3 Shoot Post-injury
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice