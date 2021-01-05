South Korea Making Diplomatic Efforts To Release Tanker Seized By Iran: Yonhap

News18 Logo

South Korea's foreign minister said on Tuesday she is making diplomatic efforts to secure the release of a South Koreanflagged tanker seized by Iran, Yonhap news agency reported.

SEOUL: South Korea’s foreign minister said on Tuesday she is making diplomatic efforts to secure the release of a South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kang Kyung-wha said she responded to her counterparts in Iran on Monday and the ministry is now in talks with diplomats in Tehran and Seoul to resolve the issue, Yonhap said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps seized the tanker in Gulf waters and detained its crew, Iranian media said on Monday.

