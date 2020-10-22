News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

South Korea Medical Association Says Flu Vaccine Programme Should Be Suspended

SEOUL: South Korea’s medical association said on Thursday the government should suspend a flu vaccine programme following the deaths of at least 13 people who received a shot in recent days.

Health authorities said they have found no direct links between the deaths and the vaccines, but Choi Dae-zip, president of the Korean Medical Association, told a news conference that the inoculation programme should be put on hold until the government secured the safety of the vaccines.

  • First Published: October 22, 2020, 12:12 IST
