South Korea Reports 76 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Tally Stands at 9,037

Women, wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk in a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases on Monday since with the peak of 909 cases recorded on February 29.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
Seoul: South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, maintaining a downward trend in new infections which raised hopes that Asia's largest outbreak outside China may be slowing.

The daily tally brought the country's total infections to 9,037, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by two to 120.

It marked the 13th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less. South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases on Monday since with the peak of 909 cases recorded on February 29.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: March 24, 2020, 8:51 AM IST

