1-MIN READ

South Korea Reports No New Cases of Coronavirus For the First Time Since Feb Peak

South Korean military trucks spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus on the street in Daegu, South Korea. (Image: AP)

South Korean military trucks spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus on the street in Daegu, South Korea. (Image: AP)

South Korean health authorities reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the country's tally to 10,765.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 9:04 AM IST
Seoul: South Korea reported on Thursday no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since its Feb. 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247.

