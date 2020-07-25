South Korea Reports Over 100 Covid-19 Cases for First Time in 4 Months, Tally Crosses 14,000

South Korea has reported 113 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours — its first daily jump above 100 in nearly four months.

But the rise was expected as health authorities had forecast a temporary spike driven by imported infections found among cargo-ship crews and hundreds of South Korean construction workers flown out of virus-ravaged Iraq.

The figures released Saturday by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national caseload to 14,092, including 298 deaths.

The agency says 86 of the new cases are linked to international arrivals, while the other 27 involved local transmissions. It says the imported cases include 36 South Korean workers who returned from Iraq and 32 crew members of a Russia-flagged cargo ship docked in the southern port of Busan.