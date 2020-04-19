WORLD

1-MIN READ

South Korea Reports Single-Digit Rise in Covid-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches 10,661

Image for representation. (Associated Press)

Image for representation. (Associated Press)

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 8,042 people have recovered and been released from quarantine and 12,243 others were undergoing tests to determine whether they contracted the virus.

South Korea on Sunday reported eight more cases of the coronavirus, the first time a daily increase has dropped to a single digit in about two months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional figures took the country's total to 10,661 with 234 deaths.

It said 8,042 people have recovered and been released from quarantine and 12,243 others were undergoing tests to determine whether they contracted the virus.

South Korea's caseload has been waning in recent weeks since it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, mostly in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

Despite the recent downward trend, South Korean officials have warned about the possibility of a broader quiet spread with people easing up on social distancing.

