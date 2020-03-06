English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
South Korea Slams Japan's 'Unjust' Coronavirus Travel Limits, Vows Countermeasures

South Korean military trucks spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus on the street in Daegu, South Korea. (Image: AP)

The presidential National Security Council called Japan's precautionary measures against the virus an unjust action that was decided without prior consultations.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 11:10 AM IST
Seoul: South Korea said on Friday it will consider countermeasures to Japan’s “unjust, unacceptable” travel restrictions barring visitors from areas which have been hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

The presidential National Security Council met after Japan said it would bar arrivals from highly affected areas in South Korea and Iran and order a two-week quarantine for those from other regions.

“It is unacceptable that the Japanese government took such an unjust action without prior consultations with us, and we will explore necessary countermeasures based on principles of reciprocity,” the council said in a statement.

