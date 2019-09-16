South Korean Beer Imports From Japan Plunge 97% in Face of Bitter Trade War, Historical Dispute
Japanese companies shipped USD 223,000 worth of beer to South Korea in August, figures from the Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute showed - down 97 per cent from USD 7.57 million last year.
Japanese companies shipped USD 223,000 worth of beer to South Korea in August, figures from the Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute showed - down 97 per cent from USD 7.57 million last year.
Seoul: South Korean imports of Japanese beer slumped almost to zero last month in the face of a consumer boycott sparked by a bitter trade and historical dispute between Seoul and Tokyo, data showed Monday.
Japanese companies shipped USD 223,000 worth of beer to South Korea in August, figures from the Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute showed down 97 per cent from USD 7.57 million last year.
Before the trade spat, which has raised concerns over ties between the neighbours, both of them US allies, Japanese beer had long been South Koreans' favourite alternative to their country's own brews, according to KTSPI, topping the import tables since 2010.
"Japan's rank dropped to the 13th place last month," an official from KTSPI told AFP, adding that beers from China, the Netherlands and Belgium now had the biggest shares of South Korea's imports.
Seoul and Tokyo have been embroiled in the trade dispute since July, when Japan tightened export controls on three chemicals essential to key products of South Korean tech companies such as Samsung.
The restrictions followed a series of South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay for forced labour during WWII.
South Koreans have since mounted a widespread boycott of Japanese goods, including beer, cosmetic products and cars, among others.
Japanese automakers have also seen sales in South Korea slump in recent months.
South Korea and Japan are both democracies and market economies faced with an overbearing China and a nuclear-armed North Korea.
But relations between Tokyo, Beijing, and both Koreas continue to be heavily affected by Japan's expansionism in the first half of the 20th century, including its colonisation of the peninsula.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications Leak Claims to Reveal All New Features
- Is Facebook Ready For TV Battles With Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Video?
- Producer Vikas Gupta Reacts to Link Up Rumours With Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandes
- 'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge