Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

South Korean Pop Star 'Likes' Tweet on Hong Kong Unrest, Sparks Anger on Chinese Internet

Choi Siwon, a member of popular K-pop boy band Super Junior, was forced to apologise after liking a post on Twitter by South Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo about the Hong Kong protests.

AFP

Updated:November 26, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
South Korean Pop Star 'Likes' Tweet on Hong Kong Unrest, Sparks Anger on Chinese Internet
A man reacts after being beaten by anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong on Thursday. (Reuters)

Beijing: A South Korean pop star has become the latest celebrity to spark anger on the Chinese internet after he "liked" a tweet about the divisive issue of pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong.

Choi Siwon, a member of popular K-pop boy band Super Junior, was forced to apologise after liking a post on Twitter by South Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo about the Hong Kong protests.

Twitter is blocked in China, but opinions that rile Beijing regularly make their way across the "Great Firewall" of censorship and go viral on Chinese social media.

Choi apologised on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform Sunday night, saying he hoped that there would soon be an end to "the violence and chaos" in Hong Kong. "Since the controversy caused by this behaviour makes you all feel disgusted and disappointed, I express my sincerest apologies to all of you," he wrote on his Weibo account, where he has 16.5 million followers.

Choi also unliked the Twitter post. But the controversy had already spread, with a Choi fan group in China announcing on Weibo Monday it was closing as a result of the fracas. "No one and nothing can shake our own position about patriotism," the group posted.

The Chinese state-run Global Times said Choi had "liked" a post that "glamorized Hong Kong rioters". Other online users also expressed their anger. "(I) will not forgive you, because my country is more important," wrote one.

Fans also accused Choi of not being sincere in his apology, and criticised him for posting it only to Weibo and not to other platforms.

Choi had already faced controversy in South Korea when a renowned restaurateur died after being attacked by his family's pet dog in 2017. A number of international brands and celebrities have found themselves facing Chinese anger after being perceived to adopt a stance on the pro-democracy protests that have rocked Hong Kong for months.

One of the most high-profile rows saw popular Houston Rockets basketball games pulled from the air by state broadcasters after the Rockets general manager posted a later-deleted tweet supporting the protesters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram