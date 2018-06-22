English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Russia to Boost Economic Ties
At the start of the negotiations, Putin emphasised that South Korea is one of Russia's top partners in the region and voiced hope that their two-way trade will expand. He vowed that Moscow would try to help settle tensions around North Korea.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, left, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP)
Moscow: South Korean President Moon Jae-in is in Moscow on a state visit intended to boost bilateral economic ties.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted Moon Friday in an elaborate Kremlin ceremony before they sat down for talks.
At the start of the negotiations, Putin emphasised that South Korea is one of Russia's top partners in the region and voiced hope that their two-way trade will expand. He vowed that Moscow would try to help settle tensions around North Korea.
Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said the two presidents were set to discuss some prospective trilateral economic projects involving Russia and both Koreas.
Moscow has proposed building a railway and a natural gas pipeline linking Russia and the two Koreas, arguing that the endeavors could help promote peace and stability.
