South Korean Sect Believed to be Epicenter of Spike in Coronavirus Cases Donates $10mn to Combat Infection

Seoul: A South Korean religious sect which is at the centre of a rapid increase of coronavirus cases in the country, said on Thursday that it has donated 12 billion won ($10 million) in the nation's fight against the deadly disease.

The Shincheonji church said it made the donation to the Community Chest of Korea, with 10 billion won from its branch in Daegu, the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea, and 2 billion won from its headquarters, reports Yonhap News Agency.

A branch of the Shincheonji church in the southeastern city of Daegu is thought to be the epicenter of the latest spike in infections in the country which reached 5,766 on Thursday, with 35 fatalities.

"We do feel responsibility for the massive number of infections of the virus and do our best to support the government-led disease-control measures with all our resources," Yonhap News Agency quoted the church as saying in a statement.

"We pray for the quick stabilization of the situation and the recovery of all patients."

Earlier this week, Lee Man-hee, the founder of the sect, apologized for the spread of the disease and vowed to fully cooperate with government efforts to combat it.