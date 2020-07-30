South Korea's Celltrion Gets UK Approval for Trials of Covid-19 Antibody Drug
The logo of Celltrion is seen at the company's headquarters in Incheon, South Korea, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files
South Korean regulators on July 17 approved an early stage clinical trial for the drug, making it the country's first such antibody drug to be tested on humans.
- Reuters SEOUL
- Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 8:04 AM IST
South Korea's Celltrion Inc on Thursday said British regulators had given it regulatory approval for a phase I clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 treatment drug.
The company will enrol participants for a clinical study in the UK after approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Celltrion said in a statement.
