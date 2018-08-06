English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
South Korea's Diehard Trump Supporters Hail 'Guardian of Liberty'
For many South Korean conservatives who liked Trump's initial tough talk against North Korea's Kim Jong Un, his abrupt embrace of the autocratic leader at their historic Singapore summit in June was nothing short of a betrayal.
Members of a conservative right-wing civic group salute to a U.S. national flag during an anti-North Korea and pro-U.S. protest in Seoul, South Korea, August 4 (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...
Seoul: Every time an image of U.S. President Donald Trump appears on TV in South Korea, 69-year-old Vietnam War veteran Chung Seung-jin solemnly salutes.
The U.S. flag Chung keeps in his home in Seoul gets similar respect every morning.
"I salute President Trump and the U.S. flag every day to show how much I trust him," Chung told Reuters as he attended a recent anti-North Korea rally in sweltering summer heat in downtown Seoul.
"I salute to pay respect to Mr Trump, supporting his reign as the leader of the world and guardian of liberty."
For many South Korean conservatives who liked Trump's initial tough talk against North Korea's Kim Jong Un, his abrupt embrace of the autocratic leader at their historic Singapore summit in June was nothing short of a betrayal.
Trump, who ridiculed Kim as "rocket man" last year, has since called the North Korean leader "funny" and "smart" and even praised his ability to retain his authoritarian grip on power.
"Trump said Kim is an 'amazing leader', thus legitimising him. This makes us, the patriotic citizens, feel betrayed," said Cho Won-jin, leader of the right-wing Korean Patriots' Party.
But for a colourful handful of Trump supporters who gather regularly on the streets of Seoul to call for aggressive action against North Korea, faith in the U.S. president is unshaken.
"I have saluted Trump today as always with utmost sincerity," said 76-year-old demonstrator Lee Yoon-jo, nodding at a large picture of a beaming Trump at a demonstration in downtown Seoul.
As he saluted, demonstrators held giant U.S. and South Korean flags in front of the U.S. embassy, alongside banners in Korean and English reading "The United States is a thankful brother country that has been devoted to a free Korea".
Gratitude for U.S. support in the 1950-1953 Korean War as well as anti-communist rhetoric used by the South's military rulers in the 1970s still resonate with many older South Koreans, said analyst Jeong Chan-dae of Sungkonghoe University.
"To these elderly conservatives, the U.S. is more than just an ally and more of a 'saviour'," he said.
Holding a faded black-and-white photograph from his time he fought alongside American allies in the Vietnam War in 1968, Chung said: "Without the U.S., South Korea would never have been able to exist."
Trump and Kim met in Singapore in June, where they announced an agreement in which Kim reaffirmed his "unwavering" commitment to denuclearise. Little progress on that front has been made in the weeks since.
A Gallup Korea poll conducted just after the summit found 48 percent of South Korean conservatives thought the meeting went well, compared to 79 percent of progressives.
Standing on a corner in Seoul, surrounded by flags and anti-North Korean banners, the small knot of demonstrators are unfazed by the shift in tone, noting that Trump could still resort to "regime change" if a denuclearisation deal doesn't pan out.
"President Trump has always masterfully guided and protected South Korea and the free world and always will," Lee said, again giving a military salute. "Thank you, Mr President."
Also Watch
The U.S. flag Chung keeps in his home in Seoul gets similar respect every morning.
"I salute President Trump and the U.S. flag every day to show how much I trust him," Chung told Reuters as he attended a recent anti-North Korea rally in sweltering summer heat in downtown Seoul.
"I salute to pay respect to Mr Trump, supporting his reign as the leader of the world and guardian of liberty."
For many South Korean conservatives who liked Trump's initial tough talk against North Korea's Kim Jong Un, his abrupt embrace of the autocratic leader at their historic Singapore summit in June was nothing short of a betrayal.
Trump, who ridiculed Kim as "rocket man" last year, has since called the North Korean leader "funny" and "smart" and even praised his ability to retain his authoritarian grip on power.
"Trump said Kim is an 'amazing leader', thus legitimising him. This makes us, the patriotic citizens, feel betrayed," said Cho Won-jin, leader of the right-wing Korean Patriots' Party.
But for a colourful handful of Trump supporters who gather regularly on the streets of Seoul to call for aggressive action against North Korea, faith in the U.S. president is unshaken.
"I have saluted Trump today as always with utmost sincerity," said 76-year-old demonstrator Lee Yoon-jo, nodding at a large picture of a beaming Trump at a demonstration in downtown Seoul.
As he saluted, demonstrators held giant U.S. and South Korean flags in front of the U.S. embassy, alongside banners in Korean and English reading "The United States is a thankful brother country that has been devoted to a free Korea".
Gratitude for U.S. support in the 1950-1953 Korean War as well as anti-communist rhetoric used by the South's military rulers in the 1970s still resonate with many older South Koreans, said analyst Jeong Chan-dae of Sungkonghoe University.
"To these elderly conservatives, the U.S. is more than just an ally and more of a 'saviour'," he said.
Holding a faded black-and-white photograph from his time he fought alongside American allies in the Vietnam War in 1968, Chung said: "Without the U.S., South Korea would never have been able to exist."
Trump and Kim met in Singapore in June, where they announced an agreement in which Kim reaffirmed his "unwavering" commitment to denuclearise. Little progress on that front has been made in the weeks since.
A Gallup Korea poll conducted just after the summit found 48 percent of South Korean conservatives thought the meeting went well, compared to 79 percent of progressives.
Standing on a corner in Seoul, surrounded by flags and anti-North Korean banners, the small knot of demonstrators are unfazed by the shift in tone, noting that Trump could still resort to "regime change" if a denuclearisation deal doesn't pan out.
"President Trump has always masterfully guided and protected South Korea and the free world and always will," Lee said, again giving a military salute. "Thank you, Mr President."
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Fan Asked Alia Bhatt if She Would Work After Marriage and Her Answer Just Won the Internet
- Honor Play With GPU Turbo, Kirin 970 SoC Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 19,999
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- Parents Don't Approve: Why Millennials are Quitting Their Jobs in Less Than 2 Years
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...