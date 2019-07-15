South Korea's Moon Jae-in Calls Japan's Claim of North Korea Sanctions Breach 'Grave Challenge'
File photo of South Korean President Moon Jae. (Image: Reuters)
Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday Japan's reported accusations that South Korea has violated international sanctions by exporting banned goods to North Korea posed a "grave challenge" to Seoul.
Moon warned at a meeting with senior aides that Japan's recent imposition of curbs on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea would inflict greater damage on the Japanese economy and urged Tokyo to return to talks.
Japan has tightened restrictions on the export of three materials used in high-tech equipment, citing what Tokyo has called "inadequate management" of sensitive items exported to South Korea. The curbs were seen as a response to South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate wartime forced labourers.
