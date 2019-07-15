Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

South Korea's Moon Jae-in Calls Japan's Claim of North Korea Sanctions Breach 'Grave Challenge'

President Moon Jae-in warned at a meeting with senior aides that Japan's recent imposition of curbs on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea would inflict greater damage on the Japanese economy.

Reuters

Updated:July 15, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
South Korea's Moon Jae-in Calls Japan's Claim of North Korea Sanctions Breach 'Grave Challenge'
File photo of South Korean President Moon Jae. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday Japan's reported accusations that South Korea has violated international sanctions by exporting banned goods to North Korea posed a "grave challenge" to Seoul.

Moon warned at a meeting with senior aides that Japan's recent imposition of curbs on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea would inflict greater damage on the Japanese economy and urged Tokyo to return to talks.

Japan has tightened restrictions on the export of three materials used in high-tech equipment, citing what Tokyo has called "inadequate management" of sensitive items exported to South Korea. The curbs were seen as a response to South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate wartime forced labourers.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram