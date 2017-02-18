SpaceX Aborts Launch After 'Odd' Rocket Engine Behavior
SpaceX aborted its planned Dragon cargo launch to the International Space Station just seconds before liftoff today due to a "slightly odd" technical issue with the Falcon 9 rocket engine.
In this February 18, 2017, file photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on historic launch pad 39A after launch was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. (Photo: Reuters)
Miami: SpaceX aborted its planned Dragon cargo launch to the International Space Station just seconds before liftoff today due to a "slightly odd" technical issue with the Falcon 9 rocket engine.
The delay was taken "out of an abundance of caution," a SpaceX spokesman said, and came a day after engineers discovered a small helium leak in the engine's second stage.
"All systems go, except the movement trace of an upper stage engine steering hydraulic piston was slightly odd," SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk said on Twitter after the launch was scrubbed.
"Standing down to investigate," he added.
"If this is the only issue, flight would be fine, but need to make sure that it isn't symptomatic of a more significant upstream root cause."
The next launch attempt is scheduled for 9:38 am Sunday (local time).
In the meantime, engineers plan to "take a closer look at the position of the second stage engine nozzle," SpaceX said.
SpaceX has since made one successful return to flight in January of this year, from Vandenberg Air Force base in California.
But this flight is particularly significant because of its starting point at Cape Canaveral's launchpad 39A, which was used for the pioneering Apollo missions to the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s, and later for the space shuttle launches from 1981 to 2011.
SpaceX negotiated a lease for the launchpad with NASA in 2013, beating out its competitor Blue Origin, headed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
By the time the launchpad is completely outfitted for sending astronauts to space in 2018, the company will have spent over USD 100 million to adapt it for modern day spaceflights, SpaceX chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell said.
The current cargo resupply mission, known as CRS-10, is the 10th of up to 20 planned trips to the space station as part of a contract between SpaceX and NASA.
The unmanned spaceship is packed with more than 2,267 kilogrammes of food, gear and science experiments for the astronauts living in orbit.
The weather forecast for tomorrow is 70 percent favorable for liftoff.
Following the launch, SpaceX plans to try landing the booster on solid ground at a different part of Cape Canaveral. If successful, the upright touchdown of the Falcon 9's first stage would mark the third time SpaceX has managed to stick a landing on solid ground.
Other such landings have taken place on floating ocean platforms, as the company perfects its techniques of powering costly rocket parts back to land instead of jettisoning them in the ocean after a single use.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Boxers Sumit, Nikhat Strike Gold at Belgrade International
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- Nokia X to Sport iPhone X Like Notch Display; Launch on May 16
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU